From next month, South Africans will pay a fee of 80 instead of 60 euros when applying for a Schengen visa from South Africa.

The increase also affects children, who now have to pay € 40 instead of € 35, as is currently the case.

As of February, South Africans will also be subject to a number of changes in visa application procedures, rules and benefits.

Due to the implementation of the updated Schengen Visa Code, which was adopted by the EU Council in June 2019, all mission missions abroad of the Schengen states are obliged to apply the new regulations, including those in South Africa.

The French embassy in Pretoria confirmed the price increase to SANews and said: “This decision was made by the European Union for all Schengen countries.”

The Schengen visa is one of the most famous visas in the world … and one of the best, especially for South Africans who want to travel through Europe (or are looking for a job on a superyacht in the Mediterranean).

It gives its holder the opportunity to travel to 26 European countries, 22 of which are part of the European Union. The number of applicants for Schengen visas has increased from year to year.

Currently, travelers from 104 countries and bodies require a visa to enter the EU for stays of up to three months within the Schengen zone.

The new regulations also allow South Africans to submit an application up to six months before their trip, instead of three as before, and see a harmonized approach to issuing multiple-entry, longer-term visas for regular travelers with a positive visa history.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, member states that are not represented in South Africa with regard to visa issuance are now obliged to work with external service providers to make it easier for travelers to apply for visas.

The external service providers can charge a service fee that may not be higher than the visa fee. This means that South Africans who apply to an external visa service provider may have to pay up to € 160 per visa application if the external service provider sets the maximum allowable service fee, which is € 80.

In addition, the updated Visa Code introduces a mechanism every three years to check whether visa fees should change. Another mechanism that leverages visa processing is being introduced to improve cooperation with third countries on readmission.

According to Gent Ukëhajdaraj from SchengenVisaInfo.com, this mechanism can even increase fees to EUR 160 if the EU authorities consider it necessary.

“A visa fee of EUR 120 or EUR 160 will be charged for non-cooperative third countries if the EU Commission believes that measures are required to improve the level of cooperation of the third country concerned and the Union’s overall relations with this third country”, Ukëhajdaraj explains, adding that this provision does not apply to children under 12 years of age.

The mechanism can also shorten the validity of the visa and introduce longer visa processing times.

Statistics from SchengenVisaInfo.com show that the Schengen embassies and consulates in South Africa processed 221,790 visa applications in 2018, of which 5,403 were rejected.

Italy was the most popular country for visa submission as 44,298 of the applications submitted in South Africa were Schengen visas for Italy, followed by France with 37,042 and Germany with 32,167 applications.

In terms of spending, South Africans spent EUR 13 307 400 on visa applications to Europe in 2018 and EUR 324 180 was spent by applicants whose visas were refused. – SAnews.gov.za

