South African Lloyd Harris continued his strong performance in Australia and made it through to the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 6: Lloyd Harris of South Africa plays a shot in his match against Nicholas Jarry of Chile during day four of the 2020 ATP Cup group stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 6, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle / Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, who climbed to 91st place in the world rankings, overtook the 40-year-old of the world, Laslo Djere, in the second round with 7: 6 (7: 5) and 6: 3 after a victory The Chilean Christian Garin in the first round, 64 ranked 36th in the world rankings, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-4.

Next, the South African meets Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, number 30 in the world, who Jeremy Chardy defeated 6-3, 6-2.

Harris attended the event at number 99 in the ATP ranking, but improved to position 91 when the ranking was updated on Monday. In July last year he reached a career level at 82.

The South African, who came to Adelaide via the qualification route, also showed an excellent performance in the ATP Cup last week. He lost a close match 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Serbian Dusan Lajovic and defeated Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, before losing to Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.

Lloyd Harris signing the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia just over a week ago.

Harris made great strides last year when he qualified for the main draw for all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he beat Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros defeated.

Still in Australia now, but in Melbourne, where the Australian Open is coming, the organizers have postponed the start of the qualifiers on Wednesday for three hours because the air quality is “very bad” due to the country’s ongoing bushfires.

It is the second day in a row that the start of the game has been postponed due to Melbourne conditions. On Tuesday, Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic had to be helped off the pitch after retiring from the game. Air quality in the city has improved overnight, but is still “unhealthy”.

