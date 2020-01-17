advertisement

A South African teenager is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a crocodile while swimming with her two friends in the Elands River (Elandsrivier) near Swartruggens in the northwestern province.

Northwest. Photo: SANews.gov.za

According to the Department of Nature Conservation and Tourism in the Northwest, the 15-year-old girl – Hesmari van Loggensberg – accidentally stepped on something that moves … which apparently turned out to be a crocodile that is not normally found in the Elands River.

The crocodile bit Hesmari on the leg and her loud screams were heard by the two boys swimming with her. They ran to a nearby house for help.

“Fortunately, two men responded to their request and ran to help the girl, who was later hospitalized in an ambulance in Rustenburg,” said the Northwest Department for Economic Development, Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT) on Friday.

Elands River. Photo: NW Department of Tourism and Nature Conservation

The men said, while helping her, they were given a quick look at the crocodile.

According to the department, the girl had bite marks on her leg.

The department sent its Animal Control Specialist and Biodiversity Conservation Officers problem to the scene to search for the crocodile, as it could pose another threat to communities living on the Elands River.

“Of course we would not expect a crocodile in the Elands River, but we are aware of the facilities where crocodiles are bred in this area,” said the department.

The department’s biodiversity officers will conduct a “thorough investigation” to determine where the crocodile may have come from, “and the law will take its course”.

Jonathan Denga: Director: The department’s biodiversity management said, “The department is in the process of putting up warning signs to inform communities of the opportunities and dangers of existing crocodiles in the river.”

Members of the public near the river are requested to exercise caution when approaching the water, and anyone who may have discovered the animal should contact animal protection specialist Vasti Botha or the South African Police immediately on 0837617497 Service (SAPS) contact. – SAnews.gov.za

