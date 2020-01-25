advertisement

England was the first team to score 500,000 test runs on the first day of the fourth test against South Africa. The tourist’s strong start was slowed by a fight against the Proteas in the last session.

Joe Roots men were punched before winning the litter with news that Paceman Jofra Archer would not be able to play with the Wanderers due to elbow pain.

After seeing his team take command of the third test at Port Elizabeth, Root decided to give his protégés the same chance, and openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley laid an excellent foundation.

Crawley was in fluid form when he scored his first half century for his country, but England slumped to 157-4 after the first gate of 107 broke.

Root (25 out) and Ollie Pope (22 out) stabilized the ship, with the former Englishman reaching the half-million mark when it reached 192-4 before the bad light stopped playing.

After driving six times less than fifty times in St. George’s Park, Crawley made no mistake in Johannesburg in a stylish inning with eleven limits. Since December 2016, Sibley has been responsible for England’s opening in the first century.

Crawley’s first international match number 50 was raised by chance with a big dot, but Sibley was less fortunate after successfully reviewing a decision and making up for it with a non-ball.

Sibley was a centurion in the second game in Cape Town and was strangled to 44 when Beuran Hendricks called for a wicket on his test debut.

Vernon Philander then ensured that he would finish his final test with a wicket when Crawley presented Rassie van der Dussen with an easy catch that scored another goal for Joe Denly (27) after a difficult 35 ball game.

South Africa’s hopes of a collapse in England were significantly strengthened when the talisman Ben Stokes fell on Anrich Nortje for just two minutes.

Stokes was involved in a verbal argument with a fan when he left the field, but while England has to wait to see if he can take any consequences, his position on the match has been improved since Root and Pope ensured stability.

They confidently did so. Root surpassed 7,500 test runs with a pull-through midwicket for four and his single brought England to the historic 500,000 mark.

The fading light saw that the partnership with the fifth wicket was broken on the 35th, and while England still has a lot to do, Root and Pope will know that if they win theirs, it will be a long road to a 3-1 win Extend the position into the second day.

