England started a massive fight in the first test against South Africa, although two of its biggest stars were blown up on the field.

Tourists reached 1/121 at the end of the third day and needed 255 more runs to make a comeback.

There were earlier signs of disappointment in the camp in England when Vice-Captain Ben Stokes and seasoned bowler Stuart Broad exchanged words after the fall of a South African wicket.

“Well, it doesn’t look like a very friendly conversation, does it?” Said Michael Holding in a comment.

“I’m not sure how it started, but I hope it will end soon.”

“England is hot in the weather and is not doing well. I am pleased that a few words have been exchanged, to be honest,” added former English captain Nasser Hussain.

“(You have) a problem with each other, Broad said something in the crowd that Stokes doesn’t have fun with, and England’s vice captain picks him up. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Stokes moved away from the group, but the two later made up for it with a fist pump.

South Africa is still the favorite after taking England 376 to victory, but not as overwhelming when England’s second inning started shortly before tea at SuperSport Park.

Rory Burns led the brave resistance of England with 77 points. Joe Denly was ten years old, Dom Sibley was the only one so far captured and bowled by left-wing spinner Keshav Maharaj for 29 minutes.

England needs the third-highest quarter-final score ever in South Africa to win the series start. It would be the highest car chase ever won in South Africa after the other two innings were drawn.

