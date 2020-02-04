advertisement

Quinton de Kock set a good example at the beginning of his term as South African ODI captain and prevailed against world champion England in Newlands.

De Kock replaced Faf du Plessis as a 50-over skipper last month and could not have scripted a better start to a new era that inspired Proteas a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Tabraiz Shamsi won 3: 38 when England was restricted to 258: 8 after a De Kock effort. Joe Denly scored an ODI Best 87 and Chris Woakes 40 at 91 on the seventh wicket.

That was not enough for the tourist in his first ODI since his first World Cup victory. De Kock achieved an excellent score of 107 and finished fifth with 5,000 ODI runs.

Temba Bavuma fell in love with class 98 after betting on 173 with his new skipper for the second wicket before South Africa – beaten 3-1 by England in the test series – ended the most successful chase in Cape Town with 14 balls.

England – without the rested Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler – seemed to be doing well, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were doing well, but lost their way after both openers fell in consecutive overs.

Roy (32) retired to finish debutant JJ ​​Smuts to finish a level of 51 before Bairstow (19) fell to Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen delivered Joe Root with a great piece of the field.

Spinner Shamsi managed to get rid of Captain Eoin Morgan and ended Tom Banton’s first ODI strike. Then he rolled Sam Curran around the legs and left England 108: 5.

Denly and Woakes stopped the procession of the gates, turned the strike well and drove well when they took over 200 tourists.

A third ODI half a century – eleven years after his second – was 72 balls for Denly, and he hit fit-again Lungi Ngidi for two sixes before falling to Beuran Hendricks in the final, with Woakes being the first international Lutho Sipamla fell victim.

Reeza Hendricks had successfully checked after giving a lbw to Woakes in the first run of the chase, but the English all-rounder only left his man six seconds behind.

De Kock and Bavuma made the attack in England look normal in a great partnership. They drove majestically and with conviction to get the Proteas well on their way to victory.

De Kock had half a century ahead of him and grated Tom Curran with contempt before Bavuma sent a bad ball from debutant Matt Parkinson over the ropes.

De Kock completed 5,000 ODI runs and got a 15th ODI hundred up with a stylish drive-off spinner Parkinson before it was cleaned up to take Root out of the ground.

Bavuma missed a hundred goals when Chris Jordan put him in the lead, but Van der Dussen celebrated an undefeated 35th goal when South Africa took a gallop.

