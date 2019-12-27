advertisement

English Paceman Jofra Archer is barred from bowling for the remainder of the first test against South Africa after delivering two consecutive beamers to his team late at dusk at the end of a frustrating day.

Archer tossed South African night watchman Anrich Nortje two full throws in the penultimate game, both of which were refused by referee Paul Reiffel just to undo his decision for the second no-ball.

Two consecutive no-balls for beamers would have meant that Archer, the key to England’s ambitions in the four-test series, wasn’t allowed to roll for the rest of South Africa’s second inning.

The drama unfolded when England remained frustrated when it came to removing Nortje, who had been sent to strike when the fourth wicket of the second inning in South Africa fell about 20 minutes before the end of the day.

Archer tried a slower ball, but it came from his hand as a full throw and was not executed by Reiffel.

He followed him with a similar waist-high delivery, which Reiffel again called a no-ball, before quickly withdrawing his decision after English protests. The referee seemed to accept that it was a failed attempt at a slower bullet rather than a malicious delivery.

England argued that Nortje made it worse by falling to the floor as the ball flew past him. Batsman Joe Denly said he was surprised that Archer would try two slower balls in a row, but felt that the second delivery fell significantly and only missed the stumps.

But on the South African balcony of the changing room, it caused excitement. Captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher met referee Andy Pycroft.

South African bowler Vernon Philander said it was up to the umpires to make the right call.

“I assume if you are on a square leg and shouting no-ball, you have to assert yourself. They never actually canceled it,” he said.

“I don’t know what happened, but there was a little conversation going on after the game. For me it is simple, we are playing a game and we are setting an example for the rest of the people participating in the game.”

South Africa led England with 175 runs at the end of day two after scoring 284 goals in their first innings and escaping 4-72 in their second.

England lost 7-39 in their first innings on Friday to be saved for 181.

