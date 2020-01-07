advertisement

CHARLOTTE, NC – Baylor’s coach Matt Rhule will be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, several sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The move from owner David Tepper was brave. When he previously explained the job description, he did not rule out hiring a college coach, but made it clear that he understood the “difficulty” of moving from college to the NFL. Rhule only spent one year in the NFL, 2012 as an offensive line assistant for the New York Giants.

Rhule was due to meet with the Giants on Tuesday, but canceled on Monday after interviewing Tepper at his home in Waco, Texas.

advertisement

Rhule has a reputation for turning programs around. In its third season at the Temple, the Owls went during regular season 10-2. A year later, he led the program to their first conference championship since 1967.

Baylor went 11-3 last season, two years after driving 1:11 in Rhule’s first season for the Big 12 program.

Rhule, 44, will inherit a Carolina team that ended 5-11 last season and have had three losses in the past four years since going to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

He will replace Ron Rivera, who was still fired with four games in the 2019 season. Rivera, who took over in 2011, was the most successful coach in Carolina’s history with a record 76-63-1.

He was hired by the Washington Redskins last week.

This is the first time in team history that the Panthers have hired a college-level trainer. They seemed to be leaning back on a pro trainer before Tepper met Rhule.

Carolina interviewed former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who is moving to Dallas. They also interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bienemy, and were scheduled to meet with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Tuesday, interim coach Perry Fewell on Wednesday, and Kevin Stefanski, coach at Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Everyone except Fewell was insulting – as Tepper said he wanted.

One of Rhule’s biggest decisions will be the decision about the future of quarterback Cam Newton, who is rehabilitating from the Lisfranc operation. There is no schedule for Newton’s return, and the 2015 NFL MVP is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

While Rhule Linebacker was at Penn State, he became known for his offensive skills. He is a big fan of the RPO – Run Pass Option – which plays a big role in the NFL, and the Panthers have led the offensive with Norv and Scott Turner in the past two seasons.

Rhule, originally known for smash-mouth football, jokingly described the RPO as his “deal with the devil”.

Finally, Rhule matched Carter’s job description: “The right mix of discipline and tenacity of the old school with modern and innovative processes.”

advertisement