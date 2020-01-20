advertisement

The Browns interviewed Viking deputy director-general George Paton for their GM opening, a person familiar with the team’s travel itinerary told The Associated Press on January 20.

Paton, who worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, met with the team’s search committee – including Stefanski – on January 18, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not confirm interviews during the process ,

Paton seems to match Stefanski, the Vikings’ former offensive coordinator who was hired by the Browns last week after a season of 6 to 10 years. Cleveland’s trainers Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey resigned last month.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and his committee met with two other GM candidates: Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of football operations, Andrew Berry, and New England Patriots College’s scouting director, Monti Ossenfort.

Berry was considered an early favorite because he worked in Cleveland’s front office from 2016 to 18.

However, due to his background with Stefanksi, Paton could be a better partner. He is interested in the past from other NFL teams, but has spent the past 13 seasons in Minnesota as GM Rick Spielman right-handed.

Paton and Spielman worked together in Chicago and Miami before being hired by the Vikings.

Paton was responsible for coordinating the Scout and Human Resources departments in Minnesota and was heavily involved in the preparation of the design.

Last week, Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said the team would meet with “three to five candidates” for the GM job.

Cleveland’s squad has been dramatically upgraded in the past two years thanks to Dorsey, who inherited a team that was 0-16 in 2017.

