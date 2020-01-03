advertisement

If you ever have to call 911, the last thing you want to think about is that there are enough EMTs (emergency medical technicians) or paramedics to help you in an emergency.

Some organizations raise the alarm about the growing need across the country and in our area for more types of these emergency services.

Ryan Leckey of Newswatch 16 emphasized the demand for more EMTs and paramedics together with the training, the pay scale and the demand for these jobs close to home.

The growing concern for more EMTs in the Scranton area has even encouraged the Pennsylvania Ambulance Company to develop its own EMT school.

Click here to view the salary scale for paramedics in Pennsylvania.

Look here for the pay scale in PA for EMTs.

Note: payment varies from company to company.

