The Witcher has taken Netflix and the entertainment world by storm.

The first season of the successful Netflix show currently has a 93% audience rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of both the games and the books quickly got on the show and love Henry Cavill’s rough account of the protagonist of the story, Geralt of Rivia.

Andrzej Sapkowski, author and creator of the witch novels, was also very impressed by Cavill.

Recently asked by People about the series, Sapkowsi had this to say:

“I was more than happy with Henry Cavill’s appearance as a witcher.”

He added: “He is a real professional. Just as Viggo Mortensen gave Aragorn his face in Lord of the Rings, Henry Geralt gave his face – and it will stay that way forever.”

Sapkowski admitted, however, that the show does not match the storyline in the books.

“Not much, I confess. I firmly believe in the freedom of the artist and his artistic expression. I rarely interfere. And very rarely do I try to impose my point of view on another artist. “

With the release of the Witcher series on Netflix, the Witcher video games have seen a resurgence. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has reached a new all-time high with simultaneous players of over 100,000, according to Windows Central. The game also cracked Steam’s top 10.

Cavill, on the other hand, spends many hours playing the witcher games to connect so well with the character of Geralt.

He also pulled from the book series for his role.

The actor is so much a fan of the Witcher series that he even took his Geralt costume home to show it.

“I took everything home with me … Dressing is not that easy. Hair and make-up were needed for two hours a day, so you only look cool at home.”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also revealed that it wasn’t so unusual to see the actor as Geralt on the set when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“It’s not just a role for him. For example, he wanted the armor to look as if it had been worn for years. He had breakfast in it, he slept in it.

We think, “You don’t have to do that by the way,” but he invested to embody his character. “

No wonder that Andrzej Sapkowski sees Henry Cavill as the definitive sorcerer.

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher?

Comment below and toss a coin to your witcher.

