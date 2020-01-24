advertisement

Aviva Fortunata remembers paying close attention to the Jubilee Auditorium as a 10-year-old floral opera enthusiast.

Ten may seem a new touch to be a thriving opera enthusiast. But Fortunata was already a devout convert by this point, soaking up productions such as Mozart’s Marriage of Mozart between school and voice lessons.

“I remember standing up ahead in my seat,” Fortunata says, in an interview with Postmedia while on break from repeating the Calgary Opera Norm. “I can’t wait to hear more.”

The soprano can’t tell what exactly was about the opera that appealed to her prior sensibilities during those first two performances. It was music, of course. But there were also the grand gestures, the complete lack of detail, the larger-than-life melodrama.

“It was just a lot of fun,” she says.

So it is fitting that Fortunata, which now splits its time between Toronto and Berlin, has returned to its hometown to perform one of opera’s most iconic and challenging directions. Of course, “fun” is not the first word to come to mind when thinking about Vincenzo Bellini’s Norm. As the titular character, Fortunata not only has to navigate what is generally considered one of the most technically difficult roles for a soprano, but also master the intricate emotion role that powerful but tragic heroine seeks.

“She’s such a fiery character,” Fortunata says. “It constantly goes from one emotion to another. She is going through a lot in her life. If you want to look at it through modern lenses, she’s really a woman who wants to have it all. She wants to have her family life, her private, successful life as she tries to balance the demands of her public life. In this case, she is responsible for the safety of her people while at the same time she fell for the person and had children with the person that could essentially be the downfall of her people’s survival. She is constantly balancing these two things. “

First interpreted in 1831, Bellin’s work certainly places greatness in the grand opera with its themes of power, betrayal, war, loyalty, lust and sacrifice. The production of Calgary Opera, which begins Feb. 1 at the Jubilee Auditorium, goes back to the original period and the setting of ancient Gaul during Roman occupation. Norma is the high priest of the Druids, but is also secretly involved with Roman Procione (tenor Andrew Haji), who gave birth to two of her children. When the action begins, Pollione discovers that he has fallen out of love with Norma and in love with one of her young followers, the faithful priest Adalgisa (mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen). It follows a typical Grande-Opera drama, with the powerful but tangible norm Norma suffering through eventual rage, grief and madness.

She does all this while singing challenging but beautiful bel canto style music. The New York Times has announced that Norma can be the “bulk to everyone” for a diva. Fortunata was first introduced to the role in 2016 in Toronto. She was a conceit for soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, whose Rate is considered one of the most touching of modern opera, in a Canadian production of Opera Company. Fortunata, who had recently graduated from the company’s ensemble program at the time, also performed the role of Norma’s confidant Clotilde.

“I got on stage and watched what (Radvanovsky) did every night, very close and personal, both within a few inches of her face,” Fortunata says. “I was able to see how she sailed it technically, but more impressive emotionally and theatrically. She made it look like she was singing to you even though there were thousands of people in the room. Her ability in this is unparalleled. “

Fortunata failed to take the lead in Toronto. But less than a year later, she received a call from Opera Dallas asking if she would be open for the final performance after soprano Elza van den Heever was forced to bend over from production.

“They said, ‘Can you sing Norma in two weeks?'” Fortunata says. “After a frantic soul search, I think I thought: Yeah, sure, why not?” It was a little complicated with the visa situation to go and work in the United States. So by the time they had worked, I think it was only three or four days before the show. So I flew in, met the conductor, had a day chatting with the assistant director and stage type and it was like ‘OK, see you on stage.’

So the relatively long rehearsal time for Calgary Opera’s production, under director Nicholas Muni, looks very luxurious by comparison.

Muni, who actually directed van dan Heever in Dallas but left before Fortunata’s performance, created this version of Norma for the Seattle Opera in 1994 and has been at the helm several times since. While this is his Calgary star’s second time as Norma, he says she has been able to avoid one of the role’s biggest obstacles, he says.

“Music is so difficult that if there is any flaw in the technique, then they have to focus a lot more on the vocal aspects,” he says. “The piece has an unfortunate reputation for being static because it’s enough for (people) to sing it well. But I think we’re very lucky with this caste. They sing it well and very easily and have been able to to focus equally on the acting aspects. “

While Norma can be difficult for performers, this does not mean it will be alienating for opera newbies. As one of the great operas, Bellini’s piece is a fitting introduction to this world, Muni says.

“What stands out are the universal aspects of it,” he says. “In opera, they sit down to the core emotions of love, jealousy, religious fervor, revenge. These are the things that bubble up. This is what I think the audience responds to. “

The Calgary Opera Normal will be performed Feb. 1, 5 and 7 at the South Jubilee Auditorium. Visit calgaryopera.com

