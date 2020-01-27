advertisement

For the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Sophie Turner brought high fashion style to the red carpet in Los Angeles tonight. Together with her husband Joe Jonas, the couple once again demonstrated their style in coordinating pure black ensembles.

Sophie Turner wears a look directly from the Louis Vuitton runway from the designer’s ready-to-wear collection for spring 2020. The mini dress was sleeveless, straight cut, had a high collar and a button on the neckline. The top was decorated with gold and pink glittering stripes. The tight-fitting top forms a chic contrast to a frill skirt made of satin-like material.

advertisement

As far as footwear is concerned, Turner combines the ensemble with black pumps that show the flattering arch of the foot. The shoes have a pointed toe, a stiletto heel and cutouts on the sides.

In the meantime, Jonas wore a bomber and pants set from the Zenga Navy, which had gold brush details throughout. He combined the ensemble with a simple black t-shirt as well as a gold ring and a watch. The singer completed the dazzling look with a classic pair of black boots. The shoes have a minimalist silhouette and a round toe with a low heel.

The couple were far from performing in the appropriate outfits, and complemented the other’s look with shimmering gold details and sleek, shiny black footwear in each ensemble.

Other celebrities arrive at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Chrissy Teigen leads the line of neon outfits at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The worst dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards, you mean

advertisement