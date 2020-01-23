advertisement

Louis Vuitton’s campaign before fall 20 is really one for the books.

Nicolas Ghesquière by Louis Vuitton, inspired by the fictional pulps of the 20th century, chose the Pre-Fall’20. The creative director of the French fashion house presented the collection on Instagram.

Numerous celebrities and brand ambassadors are represented in the LV20 pre-autumn campaign, including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner and Jaden Smith. Each star is shown on the cover of a fiction book. The campaign’s new genres include horror, science fiction, romance and adventure.

Sophie Turner for Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2020 campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jaden Smith for the Louis Vuitton campaign before fall 2020.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In a statement, Louis Vuitton calls the collection a “portable library” in which each outfit writes “its own chapter of romantic monologues”. It also includes a t-shirt with the original cover of William Peter Blatty’s cult science fiction novel “The Exorcist” [1971].

Kelsey Asbille for Louis Vuitton’s campaign before fall 2020.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Other stars of the campaign are Billie Lourd and Cody Fern from “American Horror Story”, the musician Robyn and the LV brand ambassador Léa Seydoux.

