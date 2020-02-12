Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reported to be expecting their first baby together.

The couple made a covenant in May last year, and it appears their family will soon grow a bit bigger as the Game of Thrones star appears to be expecting a baby.

It is unclear how far Turner is with her pregnancy, but hopefully it won’t be long before the world is blessed with the new arrival.

Just Jared announced the news exclusively from several sources. One person said the couple chose to “hold things still” right now, even though their families were said to be “super excited” for them.

Sophie has chosen outfits that she can wear on and next to the carpet to suit her changing body.

The couple have not yet publicly commented on the pregnancy reports. They were last pictured together in London on January 30th.

Turner and Jonas officially united the Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fandoms with their Las Vegas wedding and introduced an Elvis impersonator.

The couple later exchanged their vows for the second time while in Europe together.

The arrival of Baby Turner-Jonas – as I called the couple’s child – will certainly only serve to further strengthen the relationship between the two groups of fans. Who knows, in a few years we could even see the Jonas Brothers become Jonas Brothers & Sons.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!