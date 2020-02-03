advertisement

Sophie Piper spoke after leaving the Love Island villa in Sunday’s results.

Sophie and Wallace Wilson got the ax in the last spill after another twist shook the villa.

After four couples were elected the least compatible by the Islanders, the public voted to save Luke M & Jess and Luke T & Siannise, leaving Sophie & Mike and Rebecca & Wallace in danger.

The Safe Islanders then chose one person from each remaining lower couple to save, leaving Wallace and Sophie as the two who left Love Island 2020.

Sophie said of her appearance on the show today: “It was such an incredible experience, I am so happy to have done it. It was an unreal experience that I will not forget for sure.”

For most of her time in the villa, Sophie has been paired with Connor Durman and she hopes there could be something in between outside.

Sophie shared: “It would be nice to think that we can pick up where we left off. It would start at the beginning and continue with the dates.”

On the reasons why she decided to stay when Connor was dumped, Sophie revealed: “I was definitely debating [on leaving] because I just thought there was no way to find someone else like I did with him.

“I didn’t want it either. But at the same time, I didn’t want my experience to end with me leaving my own back, which is why I wanted to stay.

“I spoke to him before he left and I couldn’t really say everything I wanted to say because I was so shocked. I was lost. It was an idea in my mind that he could leave and leave of me.” “

She continued: “I can’t wait to see Connor when I get back, it would be nice to go on a few dates and see what’s going on.

“I’m very nervous talking to him. I keep thinking,” Will he even respond to a DM? “Because I don’t have his number! I’m so excited to talk to him and see him.”

Of the remaining couples, Sophie said: “Paige and Finn were very authentic. She was not sure about their first date, then they started spending time together and they were naturally so close, so c is nice to see.

“The only little game player would be Mike because some of his movements don’t match, but I’m sure he doesn’t mean anything malicious.”

Love Island 2020 continues every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

