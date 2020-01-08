advertisement

When it comes to noise canceling headphones, most people agree that the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise canceling headphones are the best of the best. Well, even Bose fans who try them agree that there is simply nothing else than Sony’s own noise cancellation technology. These premium headphones have a premium price of $ 350, and they were wildly popular for the holidays when they dropped to $ 278. But if you get the international version now on Amazon, you pay even less than that! Note that since this is the international model, the warranty is provided more by the seller than by Sony. So if something goes wrong with them on the way, just contact the seller via Amazon.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Smart listening via sense engine

Fast attention mode for effortless conversations without having to switch off your headphones

In the box WH1000XM3 / carrying bag / charging cable USB-C / audio cable for wired connection

Leading noise reduction only brings music and nothing else

Premium sound quality from 40 mm liquid crystal polymer drivers

