Apple’s popular AirPods are now discounted on Amazon, so you can save up to $ 30 per pair if you hurry up. But if you want to save even more money on real wireless earbuds that sound much better, there is another deal on Amazon that you should look at. The popular Sony WF1000XBM1 real wireless earbuds for $ 200, and that’s a fair price considering how impressive they are. Hurry to Amazon now and you can get a pair for just $ 89.99. That’s a $ 110 discount!

Here is more info from the product page:

True wireless design with uninterrupted Bluetooth streaming.

With Digital Noise Canceling you can listen without distraction.

Sony | Headphones Connect APP for Android / iOS uses Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings.

Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity. Ambient sound mode to hear essential sound without turning off your headphones.

A 6 mm driver for clear, clear sound

Enjoy a battery life of up to 9 hours with the rechargeable carrying case.

Conversation is free with hands-free calling via the left earpiece. Leave your phone where it is: speak with a tap.

In the box: charging case, USB cable (1), earbuds (long hybrid rubber rubber earbuds (SS, S, M, L X2), mounting brackets (M, L X2), earbuds with three comfort (S, M, L X2 ))

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

