advertisement

If you signed up for the Sony CES 2020 press conference on Monday night hoping for some PlayStation 5 news, you probably walked away disappointed … unless of course you wanted to see the new logo. That is the only and only thing that Sony Interactive Entertainment head Jim Ryan could show us on Monday, while thousands tune in with the hope of perhaps catching a glimpse of the hardware itself during the live streaming event.

So without further ado, that is indeed the official logo for the PS5 at the top of this article. It looks a bit like the PS4 logo, but if you have exchanged the 4 for a 5. Cue who has arrested Development-clip with the pigeon.

Ryan also reiterated many of the features already announced, including the 3D audio PlayStation system architect Mark Cerny picked up last year in an interview with Wired last year, haptics and adaptive triggers on the next DualShock controller, the ultra-fast SSD that eliminates possibly only screen loading, hardware-based ray tracing and the Ultra HD Blu-Ray player that will be built into the new console at launch:

advertisement

Image source: Sony

It is a shame that we have not received a single game announcement or even a still image of the console itself, but the good news is that we have many leaks to remedy. Just a few hours ago, someone shared brand-new images of not just the PS5 devkit (which has been the subject of many, many leaks in recent months), but also what appears to be a prototype of the DualShock 5. If these leaks continue, we may not need Sony to announce anything.

Image source: Sony

.

advertisement