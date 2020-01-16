advertisement

SPSN – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD – will broadcast the first Grand Slam of the year, which will continue until February 2.

SPSN has also planned a number of programming and marketing initiatives for its viewers in order to provide a full Happy Slam experience to Indian fans.

To serve tennis fans and engage a new audience, SPSN initiates various programming initiatives for a unique viewing experience.

For the first time since its release in India, the Australian Open men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals will feature live Hindi commentary on SONY TEN 3.

Former India’s No. 1 Somdev Devvarman will also return to the studio to provide expert analysis on the live studio showcase of the tournament.

One of India’s most popular urban hangout spots, Social will be SPSN’s official immigration screening partner for the tournament. The Asian / Pacific Ocean Grand Slam will be broadcast live in all 25 public venues in five cities – Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

Tennis fans will enjoy authentic Aussie tastings with chefs who will complement the special Aussie F&B menu at all locations throughout the tournament. The well-known Hangout Network will also host tennis experience zones in selected locations to provide an interactive and interactive experience for fans.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will feature defending champions Novak Dj Tkowicz and Naomi Osak, as well as some of the world’s best, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Simona Aleppo, Serena Williams, Stefanos Ipeas.

Ace Indian Leander Paes will also be presenting his latest show at the Australian Open 2020 as he announces his farewell tour.

This year’s tournament could set as many records as, if he wins, Federer could become the Australian Open champion, or Nadal could finally become the biggest goal-scorer in men’s tennis history.

(Source: MSL Media)

