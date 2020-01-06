advertisement

January 6, 2020 Zachary Shahan

For years there have been rumors or expectations about Apple electric cars, Google electric cars and Samsung electric cars outside the cooperation between Samsung and Renault in South Korea. However, I do not remember any rumors about a Sony electric car. I think Sony is keeping a good secret because it has just revealed an electric car concept that has shocked the world at CES 2020.

The Sony Vision-S looks like a beautiful, full-size, premium-class sedan. However, specifications and details have been light so far – as in, there are none. There is a bit of an expectation that Sony does not really want to produce the car or electric cars, and only uses this as a way to sell car products / supplies to automakers. But I have watched the presentation and it seems that the president of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, is talking about producing whole electric cars. It seems certain that he says that Sony will produce the Vision-S. We will see.

Apart from presenting the car’s panoramic entertainment system (reminiscent of what you find in NIO vehicles), compelling sound system and extensive camera settings, Yoshida presents a list of well-known partners, with an extra special thanks to Magna Steyr ( probably the company that actually developed the car, with a little guidance). Other partners are Benteler, Blackberry, Bosch, Continental, Elektrobit, Genetex, Nvidia, Qualcomm and ZF Friedrichshafen.

There is no doubt about it: the car is beautiful and Sony would be a fascinating addition to the electric car market, one that can really turn things upside down. Yoshida did not mention range or loading speed, but he did touch an aspect of the car that is in fact a nod to Tesla: software updates over the air. Sony is a technology company and when it does cars, it goes them in the technical way, the Tesla way.

We will see what comes of this Sony Vision-S concept for electric cars, but whatever happens with it, I think we can say with certainty that electric vehicles have arrived. It is also encouraging to see a tech giant rolling out an electric car concept to the public instead of secretly working on it for years behind closed doors before the idea is destroyed.

Here are a few screenshots of the official Sony Vision-S unveiling:

