Earlier this week, we saw a huge leak that revealed many PS5 details, including the price of the console and the start screen. What’s even more exciting, the speaker said that Sony will hold a PS5 event in New York on February 5, after which PS5 pre-orders will start. None of this can be confirmed at this time, but Sony has just made a move indicating that there will be an independent PlayStation press conference.

The company confirmed in a statement that it is not going to attend the E3 2020 this year through VentureBeat:

After a thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have a lot of respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not think that the vision of E3 2020 is the right location for what we are focusing on this year.

We will build on our global event strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events around the world. Our focus is on ensuring that fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic series of titles coming to PlayStation 4 and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5 we are really looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.

E3 is the leading gaming event of the year, and you would think that Sony wants to be part of it in 2020 of all years, just as the PS5 is launched. However, Sony was a major absence last year and it is not surprising to see Sony walking away from the E3. Maybe the company doesn’t want to share the stage with anyone else, especially Microsoft, whose Xbox Series X is also to be expected this year. And we can safely say that Sony will not use the E3 to launch the PS5.

Sony’s decision to redeploy E3 also indicates that a PS5 press conference is coming. Even if all reports mentioning the PS5 presser from mid-February were wrong, it is likely that the PS5 will become official before mid-June when the E3 starts.

Sony probably wants to take advantage of all the PS5 buzz and give the console sufficient coverage in the months prior to the actual launch. After all, Sony did something similar in 2013. Sony unveiled the PS4 in stages, starting early that year with a PlayStation event. However, at E3 2013, Sony revealed the design of the PS4.

Although Sony may not be present at the E3, some studios that are already working on PS5 and Xbox Series X games may be there, and may want to introduce future PS5 games.

Finally, let’s not forget that Microsoft has already revealed the Series X design, so the pressure is now on Sony to show the world what its brand new console looks like. That should happen sooner rather than later.

Apart from making it clear, with five months to go until E3, that it doesn’t want to be there, Sony has made no other announcements about the PS5.

