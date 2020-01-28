advertisement

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to “The Truffle Hunters”, a film about truffle hounds in Italy, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw directed the film, which was produced by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and premiered on Sunday.

“The Truffle Hunters” is located deep in the forests of northern Italy, where a valuable white Alba truffle can be found and is sought after by the richest people in the world. The truffle can only be cultivated or found by a small group of dogs and their older Italian companions who only look for the truffle at night so as not to reveal their secrets and give other clues as to how to find them.

Also read: Apple and A24 reach for political documentary “Boys State”

Dweck and Kershaw also produced the film. Guadagnino-Manager produces with Lance Acord, Leslie Berriman, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Sam Bisbee, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Bruce Heavin, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Adam Lewis, Melony Lewis, Nion McEvoy, Wendy Neu, Cameron O’Reilly, Matthew Perniciaro and Patty Quillin, Michael Sherman, Regina K. Scully, Jim Swartz, Susan Swartz, Lynda Weinman and Jamie Wolf.

U-Boot brokered the deal, which also earlier processed the sale of the documentary “Boys State” to Apple on Monday.

Sony Pictures Classics bought before the festival “The Father” from director Florian Zeller and played Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in a film based on Zeller’s award-winning play.

There’s more to come …

