There is no doubt about it, the PlayStation 5 is one of the most exciting products to be introduced this year. Microsoft is also launching a brand new console this holiday season, but the PS5 easily gets more attention than the Xbox Series X, and things may not change soon. Sony still has to officially unveil the PS5 hardware, and this could explain all the excitement, but it’s not like the Xbox was the talk of the city before Microsoft Series X unveiled a few weeks ago. The new PlayStation is included in many more reports than the 2020 Xbox and, according to multiple sources, should be launched very soon, perhaps from 5 February. Sony has not confirmed anything about the official PlayStation press conference, but the company has just announced a great new PS5 feature by hiding it in a cryptic message.

Sony showed the following image and message on its official @ Sony account instead of the official PlayStation Twitter handle:

just a few friends who play video games

🎮🦐 🎮🦐

🎮🦕

🎮🐢

🎮🐌

🎮🐕 🎮🐕

🎮🐆

– Sony (@Sony) January 22, 2020

“Only a few friends who play video games,” the caption says, while the image shows a cute pattern of emojis. The emoji of the game console controller can be seen alongside all kinds of animals. These friends, whoever they are, must all use a kind of PlayStation. Sony would not tweet about Xbox or PC gaming on its main account. And since the unveiling of the PS5 is imminent, this must be a PS5 teaser. How do we know for sure? Well, it’s pretty clear when you think about it … but fans have all kinds of different guesses.

Some people think that Sony is referring to the studios currently working on PS5 launch titles:

Others think it’s a teaser for an unannounced PS5 feature, support for up to eight controllers drung multi-player gaming:

8 controllers on 1 PS for PS5 on PS4 can only be used 4

– 𝖁𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖓𝖙🧪☔️ (@vncnt_locoz) January 22, 2020

Then we have the ones who tried to discover the launch date of the PS5 in the image:

The PS5 disclosure date is hidden here somewhere, I just know.

– Jake Tarver (@THEJakeTarver) January 22, 2020

Whatever your thoughts are, everyone naturally associates it with the upcoming PS5 launch.

Of all those guesses, those who think Sony might advertise a new type of gameplay coming to PS5 may be right. We saw a patent a few months ago describing technology that can split Sony PlayStation gaming experiences for single player into multiplayer gaming. Multiple players can control elements that appear on the screen and have the same experience. For example, one person can control movement, while another person can handle weapons in a first-person shooter. That kind of gameplay would certainly fit well with the Sony teaser, although at the moment that’s just speculation – you can read more about the patent on this link. Basically, the PS4 only supports four controllers at a time, and now it is all but confirmed that the PS5 supports a maximum of eight controllers.

Image source: Iren Key / Shutterstock

