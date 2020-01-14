advertisement

batteries

January 14, 2020 Zachary Shahan

advertisement

The biggest, most exciting, most alluring CleanTechnica stories last week were led by Sony who unveiled an electric car, the impossible-to-understand scale of this month’s Australian forest fires, and a 1980s solar storage device that again life has come. You may have noticed something unusual in the meantime – there was not a single Tesla story in the top 3! That’s the first time in a long time, and ironically given that Tesla shares (TSLA) went crazy last week (and are still going crazy).

Of course there were several Tesla stories in the top 20, but I think it is also the first time in a long time that more than half of the top stories were not Tesla stories. There were several stories about energy storage and solar energy, as well as a story about oil and a story about EV sales in the UK. Scroll down for more information and to click through to some of the most popular stories from 2020 (okay, it’s early). Lots of fun!

Sony Shocks – announces electric car A beautiful perspective on the Australian fires “Zombie” 1980s solar energy storage system revived by science New challenge to kill coal Energy storage also does natural gas Tesla Powerwall 2 update – almost 2 years later Energy storage 2020: it is no longer just about lithium-ion batteries The first battery breakthrough story of 2020 comes from Nikola Motors. There will be many more. The largest American solar power plant is being built on public land. Is that a problem? Saudi Aramco IPO goes from bad to worse with new war in the Middle East American electricity: Solar Up 15%, Wind Up 9% Tesla (TSLA) Stock: It’s a short drive Tesla Model 3 shatters all records in historical months and months in the Netherlands Pakistan To Elon Musk: We Want A Tesla Factory Las Vegas Taxi Company orders hundreds of Teslas Raindrops on white Tesla Model Y performance (Spy Video), + different Tesla Model Y designs raise questions Volkswagen ID.3 update – more delays expected For police services, the Tesla Cybertruck is a must-have vehicle Lithium for Tesla battery uses less water than 11 avocados Plug-in vehicle sales up to 3.1% in the UK, 6.3% in December – but look around the corner Police department adds 2020 Tesla Model 3 and explains why

If you want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S or Model X and get some free Supercharging miles, use my special, magical, unicorn blessed reference code: https://ts.la/zachary63404. You can also get a $ 100 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use of a referral code when reserving a Cybertruck or Model Y.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









advertisement