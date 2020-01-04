advertisement

As part of its ongoing benefit that PlayStation Plus subscribers receive two free games each month, Sony announced that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator will be included in the free game series in January.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection gathers revised versions of the single player campaigns for the first three games in Naughty Dog’s popular Uncharted series:

Goat Simulator is a popular action game developed by Coffee Stain Studios that puts players in the role of a goat.

As a goat, research and try to score as many points as possible by wreaking havoc around the suburbs:

These two titles will be available from January 7th to February 3rd.

December’s free PlayStation Plus offerings, Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Game, can be downloaded for free until January 6th.

What do you think of these free PlayStation Plus games for January?

