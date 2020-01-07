advertisement

Sonos dropped a bomb on Google while this Tuesday was busy with all things CES 2020 in Las Vegas, with the audio company bringing two separate but related legal actions against the search giant for allegations that Google had copied its speaker technology – and then used that lead to bring cheaper speakers to the market and give Google a head start in the smart speaker wars.

Sonos has filed its actions in two locations – both the federal court and the International Trade Commission, where Sonos is asking for a ban on selling important Google hardware such as telephones, speakers and laptops as a result of the alleged patent infringement. The New York Times reported on Tuesday details of the lawsuit, which relates to five Sonos wireless speaker design patents and which Sony says is the result of a collaboration with Google from 2013. A collaboration according to the audio company involved leaving Google in the tent so that Sonos speakers may include support for Google Play Music – before Google claimed the suit, turned around and started using Sonos technology in the smart speaker setup of Google Home and in Pixel phones.

At the same time, the suit goes further, Google actually subsidized the sale of its own hardware, making Sonos even more hurt. “The damage caused by the Google infringement has been exacerbated by Google’s business strategy to use its multi-room audio products to suck up invaluable consumer data from users and thus further anchor the Google platform to its users and ultimately to dominate its dominant ads feeding and search platforms’, is the suit.

“To support this strategy, Google has not only copied Sonos’ patented technology, but has also subsidized the prices of its infringing products, including at entry level, and flooded the market. These actions have caused considerable damage to Sonos. “

One reason why this is particularly bad timing for Google: the technical industry is currently in the regulatory process and legislators seem eager to correct for all the observed domino effects of the Big Tech mantra growth of all previous ones years. Lawmakers have been particularly keen to penalize and potentially dismantle companies such as Facebook and Google, for which this new action is only the latest in a growing pile of state and federal investigations into the company’s numerous practices that have raised eyebrows.

Sonos, in the lawsuit, referred to the fact that it has had discussions with Google to resolve this dispute, but to no avail. “We have had countless ongoing conversations with Sonos over the IP rights of both companies over the years and we are disappointed that Sonos has filed these lawsuits rather than continuing to negotiate in good faith,” said Google spokesman Jose Castaneda, per Axios. “We dispute these claims and will defend them vigorously.”

Image source: Phil Barker / Future / Shutterstock

