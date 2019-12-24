advertisement

Sonos currently has some really excellent deals on Amazon, and you should definitely check them out. You will find them all here on this page, such as the Sonos Beam for $ 319 and the Sonos One SL for $ 149. If you are planning to get a stereo pair or get two Sonos One SL speakers for two different rooms, there is now a deal on Amazon that even better: you can grab a 2-pack of Sonos One SL speakers and an Amazon.com $ 20 gift card for a total of $ 298. That’s $ 149 per speaker, just like you bought them separately, but the gift card from $ 20 effectively lowers the price to $ 139 each!

This is what you need to know on the product page:

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos one SL and control it with the Sonos app, Apple airplay 2 and more.

For every room – the compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase. It is moisture resistant, so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo Sound with Two – Pair Sonos with some SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a couple as a home cinema at the back with a playbar, play base or bar.

Build your system – easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms via Wi-Fi to create a home sound system that brings together every room and everyone.

Easy to use – installation takes a few minutes and operation is easy with the Sonos app and Airplay2.

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Sonos

