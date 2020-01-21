advertisement

In preparation for Tuesday’s announcement that the company will complete software support for its oldest products, Sonos reminded everyone that its original speakers date back to before the iPhone and that it was first realized when MySpace was still a social media titan.

The point is that many of those products are old enough that they have now reached the limits of their technical capabilities and no longer make sense for the company to support with software updates. The company says it will stop this in May and that it will affect several older devices that are currently included in the Sonos trade-in program, which we will mention below.

If you still hold one of the following devices, this decision will affect you: Sonos’ original Zone Players, Connect and Connect: Amp (launched in 2006 and including versions sold until 2015); the first generation Play: 5; the CR200; and the bridge. “Since the launch of our first products, technology has progressed at an exponential speed, from streaming services and voice assistants to wireless networks and Bluetooth capabilities,” says Sonos in its announcement of the decision, adding that around 92% of products are ever Shipped are still in use today.

“Through all this transformation, we have continued to deliver new functions through software updates … However, we have now reached the point that some of the oldest products have reached their technical limits in terms of memory and processing power.”

What the termination of the software update means, among other things, is that access to the interconnected ecosystem that allows the full Sonos experience will eventually be interrupted. That ecosystem provides access to more than 100 streaming services, plus voice assistants and control options such as Apple’s AirPlay 2, but without new software updates, users will eventually see an interruption in access to services and the overall functionality of their sound system.

Importantly, Sonos emphasizes that its users have two options here:

Option 1 is that the user does nothing and only understands that his system will soon no longer receive software updates and new functions.

Option 2 is for the user to “trade in” for a new Sonos product. To encourage that, Sonos offers a 30% credit for every old product that a user replaces. Users who choose to follow this route must put their devices in “Recycle Mode”, which removes personally identifiable information and prepares them for e-recycling. If there is no certified e-recycling facility in your area, Sonos promises to pay you to send your products back to Sonos “for responsible recycling”.

“Ideally, all our products would last forever, but for the time being we will be limited by existing technology,” concludes Sonos. “Our responsibility here is threefold: build products that last a long time; constantly looking for ways to make our products more environmentally friendly through materials, packaging and our supply chain, and taking responsibility to help you transition when products are at the end of their useful life. “

