Sonic the Hedgehogs cashier for the opening weekend continues to tick.

According to the latest forecast from Box Office tracking website Box Office Pro, Sonic the Hedgehog is now opening with an opening weekend of $ 36 million. However, they point out that the price could be between $ 33 and $ 38 million.

At the end of January, Box Office Pro had already predicted that the film would earn between $ 30 and $ 35 million, with a special $ 33 million raised.

Sonic the Hedgehog Box Office Prediction Tracking UPWARD

In less than a month, the film’s expected opening weekend has increased by almost 10%.

And the film hasn’t just seen an upward trend in the past month. It’s been an upward trend since Box Office Pro made its first forecast in December. At the time they predicted, the film would make between $ 20 and $ 30 million, with a specific estimate of $ 26 million.

This corresponds to an increase in forecasts for the opening weekend of almost 40%.

The film’s opening weekend not only tracks larger numbers, but also the total at the box office. Box Office Pro is now forecasting that the film will run for $ 125 million. That’s about $ 20 million less than Detective Pikachu. Detective Pikachu raised $ 144.1 million last year, according to The Numbers.

This general box office forecast is higher than in January when Box Office Pro predicted it would bring in $ 115 million. Your original prediction was $ 86 million.

If Box Office Pro Sonic’s forecast fails, The Hedgehog could have the third largest weekend in 2020, becoming the third highest film of 2020 after Bad Boys For Life and 1917.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14.

The film stars James Marsden, Ben Scwartz, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey.

Jeff Fowler directs with a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Here is the official description:

“Based on Sega’s global blockbuster video game franchise, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s fastest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) work together to defend the planet from evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz can also be seen as the voice of Sonic in the family-friendly film. “

What do you think of these predictions for Sonic the Hedgehog? What’s your prediction? Are you planning to see Sonic?

