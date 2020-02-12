advertisement

After the disappointing opening of “Birds of Prey” last week, cinemas and studios are hoping for better results on Valentine’s Day / Presidents’ Day weekend. The DC Comics film will attempt to compete against a variety of new releases directed by the directors Paramount family film “Sonic the Hedgehog”.

“Sonic” will be the # 1 film on this 4-day weekend, as both Paramount and independent pursuers are projecting an extended opening sum in the low $ 40 million range. While this would be a decent start for this $ 95 million CGI / live action hybrid, Paramount is aiming for a lot more than decent, and the studio is likely hoping for a cinema run strong enough to deserve a sequel ,

“It was a very difficult year for Paramount in 2019, and that is largely due to the lack of reliable franchise partners,” said Jeff Bock, analyst for exhibitor relationships. “If Sonic can become popular with families and foreign viewers, it could help them create a more consistent film template that doesn’t have as long a dip as we have seen in the past year.”

There was a time when it seemed like “Sonic” was facing a catastrophe. When the film’s first trailer was released last April before a scheduled release in November, Sonic fans, critics, and even the uninitiated mocked the character’s eerily human-looking design so thoroughly that Paramount shifted the release to February for time to release overall winning character redesign. The new design came much closer to the look of the character in video games and when a second trailer was released, the reception among children and Sonic fans was much more positive.

This trailer was followed by one of the largest marketing campaigns for a Paramount publication in recent years, with posters, commercials and bus advertising, on which Sonic’s makeover is prominently represented. But the blue hedgehog was not alone. The campaign also features Jim Carrey, Sonic’s archenemy Dr. Robotnik plays, hit hard. In the past ten years, Carrey has taken a big step back from the slapstick roles that made him a big star in the 90s and 2000s, except that he returned to one of his most famous roles in 2014 with “Dumb and Dumber To” ,

The robotnik footage shown in the trailers has provoked a return to old Carrey, which could attract moviegoers who are not fans of Sonic but grew up with Carrey 25 years ago and are nostalgic for his kind of humor. If the demographic distribution this weekend shows greater involvement of non-families over the age of 35 than expected, this could be a reason.

Sonic the Hedgehog is also released in 41 countries abroad, including South America, Australia and much of Europe. But China and Japan, the Asian markets where Sonic is most popular, will follow. But even if word of mouth is positive this weekend at home and abroad, Paramount overseas could experience a decline if the coronavirus crisis continued in Chinese cinemas until the release of Sonic on February 28.

China’s government has ordered almost all theaters in the country to shut down to stem the virus that killed over 1,000 people at the time of this writing. The ban began during the New Year holidays when many Chinese films came out and their theatrical releases were postponed indefinitely. Even if the cinemas are back in operation by the time Sonic is due to be released in China, it is very likely that they will have to compete with an extremely crowded market with local dishes like Detective Chinatown 3, and more so Saving money it could do in Asia. Both Paramount and the analysts need to take this into account when looking at overall theater performance and determining whether we will see a “Sonic 2” in the future.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, “Sonic the Hedgehog” follows the symbol of the SEGA video game (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he escapes from his world and comes to earth to hide from those who want to use his superfast powers. But after a chance encounter with a small town sheriff from Montana (James Marsden), Sonic’s presence is exposed to the world and he has to team up with the cop in order to avoid the evil Dr. Robotnik to be hunted. Tika Sumpter also plays a major role in the film, which was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

In addition to “Sonic”, two other releases will try to lure Valentine’s Day couples to find a date film: the Sony / Blumhouse horror film “Fantasy Island” and the universal romance “The Photograph”.

“Fantasy Island” is a dark take on the classic Ricardo Montalban television series, starring Michael Peña in Montalban’s role as Mr. Roarke, owner of a mysterious remote island that offers visitors the fulfillment of their desires. For Roarke visitors, however, these granted desires will soon become nightmares, forcing them to find out the island’s secrets if they want to find them out alive. The film, staged by Jeff Wadlow, is expected to open for four days at around $ 18 million on a budget of $ 7 million. Sony plans to launch $ 13-15 million.

“The Photograph” plays LaKeith Stanfield as a journalist who has an unexpected relationship with the estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a recently deceased photographer, about whom he writes a story. Lil Rel Howrey, Rob Morgan and Courtney B. Vance also star in the film, which was written and directed by Stella Meghie. The film has a budget of $ 16 million and is slated to bring in a four-day opening weekend of $ 12 to 14 million.

None of the new releases this weekend had a review score for Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

