Sonic the Hedgehog Review: Delay and redesign make the difference

Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog is preparing for his first large-screen excursion at the start line. It took a while and is fraught with a little controversy. It’s not a good start, but it’s usually not a good sign of a release. And yet, if the film suffers from this faux pas, I haven’t noticed it and I don’t think the audience will either.

history

Based on the game (as I have to say), Sonic the Hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) is the fastest being in his world and lives in peace until his mentor Longclaw has to send him away to escape a clan of marauding Echidnas. Longclaw sends Sonic to earth through the power of a bag of these shiny gold rings so that his powers are not used (good luck there).

The rodent settles in the American northwest of the small town and does what is necessary to stay in the background. He plays baseball for himself and fights the city nut and playfully stalks the representative of a sheriff (James Marsden). You can’t really blame him if he feels so alone that he has to hide (at least that’s what the authors want), but soon he’ll get the attention he wants as soon as his speed is electromagnetic Generates momentum that the government notices.

Who is the Pentagon sending? Your top man, the only one you need: Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

occupation

Ben Schwartz does an excellent job as a speedster. His voice feels just as good as Jaleel White’s in the two 90s cartoons and he has better material to work with.

James Marsden is the human character Sonic has to play, Montana’s traffic cop, Tom Wachowski. Marsden seems to have a ball and shows solid comedic blows. Surprisingly, it can be fun and three-dimensional as long as it is not a Cyclops.

An ace ventura in the hole

For Jim Carrey, Sonic is a return to form, as in his manic energy that made him such a star in the first place. Without kick-ass, it’s his first big franchise picture I remember since Batman Forever. How Edward Nygma is Dr. Robotnik is a top-class villain who believes and is often the smartest man in the room. And why shouldn’t he? He likes machines better than people anyway.

I would understand if you thought Carrey was only here to pick up a check, but he’s all robotics.

What took so long

Frankly, Sonic benefits from the delay in getting the character design right. Not only does it show that they listened to the fans, it also created a greater distance between this feature and Detective Pikachu. Even though it feels like I checked that yesterday, it’s been almost a year since it came out, and Sonic has enough air to breathe. The Star Sega character should be outside the Pokémon shadow.

You have to realize that November was crowded with big releases – several franchise flops, no less. Sonic would have had a harder time sticking out.

The judgment

Hollywood makes it more difficult than it has to be to customize a video game. In recent years, they have slowly started to remove this stigma, and – you don’t know – they are seeing desirable box-in results for their problems. Sonic the Hedgehog is fun for young and old and deserves to go into the category of good video game films. Don’t miss it in theaters.

benefits

Right design for Sonic and a good speaker behind it

Good twists from Marsden and Carrey

disadvantage

Script flirts with clichés, signs of paraphrase.

2020-02-11

