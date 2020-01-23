advertisement

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” arrived at the box office on Thursday morning. Estimates predict an opening weekend of $ 40 to $ 45 million.

That would be a good start for this family film adaptation of the video game series, especially given the viral response to the film’s first trailer. Both Sonic fans and casual gamers looked at the heavily modified version of the fast blue hedgehog and prompted Paramount to push the release of the film from November 2019 to February to design Sonic to more closely resemble its appearance in SEGA’s games.

The new version, which was supervised by Sonic animator Tyson Hesse, was much better received by fans when Paramount released a second trailer in November that removed the original design from their YouTube page. IndieWire reported that the redesign cost $ 5 million and raised the film’s production budget to $ 95 million.

The closest company to Sonic will be last year’s Detective Pikachu, which was $ 54.3 million and raised $ 431 million worldwide prior to marketing. A global run of $ 400 million is likely to be the primary goal for Sonic, which requires a strong performance in the Asian markets where Sonic is also a popular figure.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is played by Ben Schwartz as the voice of SEGA’s legendary hedgehog who flees to earth to escape those who want to use his powers. But when his speed accidentally triggers a power outage in Montana, Sonic is again hit by the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) hunted and has to rely on the help of a confused small town sheriff (James Marsden). Tika Sumpter also plays a major role in the film, which was filmed by Jeff Fowler based on a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

Also on February 14, Sony / Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” will open, a creepy remake of the Ricardo Montalban television series from the 1970s, in which visitors to a remote island can fulfill their wishes at a certain price. The film was made on a budget of $ 7 million and stars Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke, the owner of Fantasy Island, who was played in the original Montalban show.

Finally Universal releases “The Photograph”, a romance by the writer and director Stella Meghie, in which Issa Rae appears as a photographer who falls in love with the journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who sent her to write a story about her late mother , The film is slated to open around $ 10-12 million.

