advertisement

Thousands of mourners marched into Baghdad for a mourning procession for the leading Iranian and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US airstrike and sang “Death for America”.

Gen Qassem Suleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds force and pioneer of his regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike near the Iraqi capital’s international airport in early Friday that triggered regional tensions.

advertisement

Iran has praised harsh retaliation and fears of widespread war.

US President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike to prevent conflict. According to his government, Suleimani planned a series of attacks that threatened American troops and officials without providing evidence.

Washington has sent 3,000 troops to the region.

Suleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy to mobilize militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic group.

He has also been blamed for attacks on US troops and allies due to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The mourners, mainly men in black military clothing, carried Iraqi flags and the flags of Iranian-backed militias, who are extremely loyal to Suleimani.

They also mourned Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same strike.

The procession started at the Imam Kadhim Shrine in Baghdad, one of the most revered sites in Shiite Islam. In a solemn procession, mourners marched on the streets next to militia vehicles.

mourner

The mourners, many of them in tears, sang: “No, no, America” ​​and “Death for America, Death for Israel”.

Mohammed Fadl, a mourner dressed in black, said the funeral was an expression of loyalty to the killed leaders.

“It’s a painful blow, but it won’t shake us,” he said.

Two helicopters hovered over the procession, attended by Iranian Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and leaders of Iranian-backed militias.

The gates to Baghdad’s green zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy, ​​have been closed.

As tensions increased in the region, there were overnight reports of an airstrike on a convoy of Iranian-backed militia officers north of Baghdad.

Hours later, the Iraqi army denied that an airstrike had taken place. The US-led coalition also denied an airstrike.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization of mostly Iranian-backed militias, and security officials had reported the air attack in Taji north of the capital.

An Iraqi security officer said five people were killed and two vehicles destroyed.

It was not immediately clear whether another type of explosion had taken place.

The Suleimani murder is due to months of tensions between the United States and Iran resulting from Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and restore the crippling sanctions.

campaign

The government’s “maximum pressure” campaign has prompted Iran to openly abandon its commitments.

The United States has also blamed Iran for a wave of increasingly provocative attacks in the region, including the sabotage of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that temporarily halved production.

Iran declined to participate in these attacks, but admitted to shooting down a U.S. surveillance drone in June that allegedly struck its airspace.

The world powers warned on Friday that the murder of Suleimani could trigger a dangerous new escalation, with many calling for caution.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is relatively moderate in the country’s political establishment, visited Suleimani’s house in Tehran to express his condolences.

“The Americans didn’t know what a big mistake they had made,” said Mr. Rouhani.

“You will see the impact of this crime not only today, but for years to come.”

advertisement