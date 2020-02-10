advertisement

Nicki & Meghan meet Ya in Nice epos

Meghan Trainors “Nice To Meet Ya” (with Nicki Minaj), Noah Cyrus “July” and Demi Lovatos “Anyone” officially made it into the top 50 of pop radio this week.

“Nice To Meet Ya” was played 515 times from February 2nd to 8th and is number 44 of the mediabase pop panel. The Trainor Minaj collaboration was number 112 last week with 43 pieces.

With 482 tracking week spins (+237), “July” has a seven-place lift at # 45.

“Anyone” simultaneously climbs three places to # 48. Demi Lovato’s new song received 288 spins this week, surpassing its previous mark with 26 games.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

