advertisement

I’ve been thinking about the psychic benefits of chit chat, the pleasant, largely insignificant drive we use to oil our jaws and hold our vocal cords as firm and springy as the new mattress we just bought in January.

Maybe the small talk competence comes with age. After giving up on being cool and distant for a long time, I’m now hanging around with the best, mostly in the supermarket aisle.

advertisement

“Look at this! Frozen turkey crowns at half the price and smashed boxes of chocolate-covered Mikados! If we were a bit sensible, we would stock up for the next Christmas! Nevertheless, in January I couldn’t look at any offal without Harakiri with the plug- want to commit in plastic reindeer! “

Oh yakety yakety yakety yak.

I recently had a pleasant conversation in the mall’s cafe with an immaculately well-groomed woman standing in line next to me with her curled fingers on what I thought was a stroller.

I stood in line to buy a frappuccino for an absentee alcoholic who was waiting for me in the car under the weather with a trunk full of saggy satsumas and an aging celeriac.

“Salted caramel?” Asked the assistant.

“Ehh?”

“Mocha cream?”

“Em …”

“Chocolate Streusel cream?”

“I like …”

“Caramel Ribbon Crunch Cream?”

“Well, ehh …”

“Caramel coffee cream?”

“It is, em, eh …”

The dog was on the phone and ordered a custom shelf and an intelligent TV with sound bar for his kennel

Something barked in the well-dressed woman’s miniature stroller, possibly irritated by my ignorance of dithering and novelty coffee. I looked under the hood. A pretty little brown-eyed dog stared back.

“I never thought I would be a dog buggy,” the woman offered.

“He looks comfortable.”

“Oh, that’s him. He jumps in pretty happy after a little walk, and that means that he never has to wait, chained outside in the cold, for me. “

The woman, who was not older, wore a layer of soft knitwear and suede boots with fur trim. I looked down at my battered runners – last spring they were dusty pink, now they’re just dusty.

The dog was on the phone and ordered a custom shelf and an intelligent TV with sound bar for his kennel.

“Cream or no cream?”

“We are sorry?

“Do you want or don’t you want cream in your frappuccino?”

“No cream.”

I went back to the car through the drizzle.

“Why didn’t you get cream?” Asked the frappuccino drinker, who is still young enough to be cool and silent.

It was New Years Eve. Later I put the potatoes in the oven and went to my local.

The old red velvet benches had been removed and replaced with sturdy, wood-effect chairs. I used to like the battered, ominously tainted, Mephite banquets, even if you were a little anxious about them. If these banquets could have spoken, there would have been more yak than yakety.

“Where did the banquets go?” Asked everyone. And then someone bought a round and the night started.

Baby-friendly porridge

Later we sat at my kitchen table and ate the not completely burned potatoes from the oven next to the wrinkled celeriac, which had softened to a baby-friendly porridge. The conversation we had fought for that night when we clinked glasses with our unsurpassed glasses and thought about the new decade seemed to be largely a catastrophe.

While the clock was creeping around midnight, we discussed climate change, environmental degradation, fiscal fascism, religious madness, populism, and the longevity of cats. In order to maintain the mood, we turned quickly and familiarly to unresolved pain from the past. And after that, we shared some gloomy predictions for the future, including how to soon put the house on stilts to prevent Dublin Bay from leaking under the doors.

“Oh, drink up!” Someone said. “We can do that too.”

We refilled our glasses, and it seemed that the apocalypse would probably come first in a race between liver disease and the end of the world as we know it.

When the mood improved, someone suggested we go round the table and set a personal goal for the next decade. Unexpectedly, some people said they would like to travel to Iceland in a roused way (possibly by making a canoe out of the scattered corks on the table).

I said I would like to write another book. But I was not entirely honest. What I really want in 10 years is that the planet still gives me the opportunity to be a pleasant lady in nice dry boots who never thought she had a doggy buggy.

advertisement