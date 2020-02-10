advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS (The Borowitz Report) – An employee who regularly self-identifies as “troubled” or “concerned” would benefit from looking for another job, major industry experts said on Monday.

Professor Davis Logsdon, director of the Workplace Health Institute at the University of Minnesota, cited the case of a Maine woman who seemed to have a traumatic experience each time she faced a difficult decision at work.

“According to his own account, each decision followed an excruciating period of existential torment,” said Logsdon. “Any employee who finds decision-making so painful should clearly consider working elsewhere.”

Logsdon said that the frequent episodes of the woman’s disorder and / or worry usually resulted in an unsatisfactory outcome.

“At the end of her nightmarish deliberation process, she lost the capacity for individual judgment,” he said. “She just accepted what everyone in the office decided to do, regardless of the harm that such a decision might cause.”

Therefore, researchers at the Workplace Health Institute have concluded that anyone who approaches their work with the levels of self-doubt and anxiety regularly exhibited by the Maine woman should find a new job that requires no decision-making.

“In its current position, it is useless,” said Logsdon.

