The drama is underway in tonight’s ‘Love Island’ (* panting *) with the candidates ready to play a game that could have massive repercussions in the future.

Singleton Shaughna, who had a date with new boy Jamie on “Love Island” yesterday, admits to Mike that she already has her eye on someone else in the villa.

Shaughna admits: “Do you know who I get along with? Luke M …”

Mike replies, “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go?”

A shy Shaughna admits, “I don’t know.”

Mike asks, “Have you ever talked to him like that? This is food for thought.”

Shaughna says, “I think since Jamie walked into the villa and chatted with me and what else, it made me realize certain things. I think I might have feelings for Luke M …”

Watch this place. In other news, the islanders will face off in a game that will reveal media headlines about the TV show’s competitors. Things will get awkward.

The game, called the very apt title of “Newsplash!”, Will see the islanders filling in the blacks with questions that are asked by hosts Shaughna and the new Jamie bombshell. The players will then be immersed in the pool, should they ask the question … right? False? We do not know it.

Anyway, here’s a peek at tonight’s action packed show, which looks very juicy.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

