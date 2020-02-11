advertisement

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion officially exploded. A new profile photo of Bumble has gone viral and shows the southern artist as a 19-year-old single woman.

Highlights: This week, a random Bumble account emerged online showing Meg as a teenager on the popular dating app.

Key details: In a recent interview, the rap star G-Eazy quickly close rumors of meetings with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rapper G-Eazy attended the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Oscar viewing night in Los Angeles, where he crushed recent love rumors that linked him to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. “We are just friends,” G-Eazy, 30, told reporters. (People)

Wait, there is more: The denial came after G-Eazy made the headlines for flooding Meg’s body with tons of kisses in a published video.

Before you leave: Before his denial, Meg went to Twitter to death all the possibilities of the pair being a romantic orbit.

Lol okay now, you have all the jokes, but I’m not fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

