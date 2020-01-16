advertisement

The world united over the cuteness of Baby Yoda. However, someone has now ruined harmony by putting a Make America Great Again hat on them.

Until recently, the biggest debates about Baby Yoda were whether or not he was cuter than Babu Frik or Baby Sonic. It was a simple, if heated, discussion, mainly focused on how big her eyes were, but the arguments became much more controversial when Donald Trump’s followers started using Baby Yoda as a mascot.

advertisement

Needless to say, the mere hint that the beloved Mandalorian character can be found in Team Trump has caused outrage.

Images linking Baby Yoda to the president appeared on social media after The Mandalorian was released on Disney + late last year, and recently some Twitter users shared photos of Baby Yoda goods sold on Trump rallies stood.

Some people photographed Trump’s buffalo on the little guy, another picture showed him waving a flag and wearing a hat in support of Space Force, Trump’s new branch of military service.

And where would we be in the world of forced political self-adjustment without anyone sticking a bright red MAGA hat on our little green friend from a distant galaxy?

The president’s son, Don Jr., also jumped on the train, showing a picture of his father’s face on Baby Yoda’s head. A caption titled “The Magalorian” and the indication that this would upset many Star Wars fans added Don Jr. the words “Triggered in 3 … 2 … 1”.

Baby Yoda’s fans were quick to defend the creature, and many social media users stood up against Trump supporters trying to get at him.

Okay guys, who the hell put the MAGA hat on Baby Yoda? Come on guys, you know he can’t defend himself!

Yo these MAGA people are trying to take Baby Yoda, WE’RE FIGHTING!

The anger is understandable; Baby Yoda was previously a symbol of all things that were adorable. So if he’s been associated with Trump and follows his controversial guidelines and beliefs, the flawless character will be compromised.

All attributable memes that represent Baby Yoda are now provided with the underlying hint that the poster could be a Trump supporter. This is fine for everyone who is.

It may still be time to save Baby Yoda from the dark side, but it looks like Twitter’s anti-Trump page will do its job for her.

advertisement