If you ever wanted your robot vacuum cleaner to be able to climb the stairs in one way or another, your wish can come true quickly. We are going to show you a video of a robot vacuum cleaner who has learned how to fly and can theoretically go upstairs for a quick round floor cleaning. No matter how cool this flying robot vacuum cleaner is, you wouldn’t expect to buy one from Amazon soon.

YouTuber and engineer Peter Sripol turned a cheap robot vacuum cleaner into a gadget that can float around like a quadcopter drone. The purpose of this idiosyncratic experiment was to see whether the addition of fans, a motor and an extra battery would suffice for the robot vacuum cleaner to fly. The result is by no means an attractive device that looks like something you would buy in a store, but it is more of a proof of concept than anything else.

The answer is that, yes, the robot vacuum cleaner can fly, but that does not mean that it will do it autonomously. You still have to control the flight with a remote control, just like a normal drone, and the results are hardly elegant. You can seriously damage your house while trying to navigate the drone indoors, not to mention that fans are blowing dirt and dust around, making it even more difficult for the robot vacuum cleaner to clean.

Of course, someone can actually teach the robot how to fly, in which case he could control the trajectory, but the fans still spread dust everywhere. Making the device costs around $ 200 in parts, considerably more than the robot vacuum cleaner itself. Anyone with the right skills can get it done, but it’s probably not worth the effort. The full video follows below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wA2yIVFb2lI [/ embed]

