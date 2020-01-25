advertisement

Inspired by more committed friends, I really try to reduce the meat and am currently trying all sorts of delicious and really satisfying vegetarian alternatives.

From jackfruit curry to vegan sausages, there are plenty of savory, cruel options to warm up a carnivore in this inappropriately cold and long January. In any case, I enjoy trying them, although I admittedly chose chicken last night instead of quorn in my homemade curry.

I’ve been a meat eater all my life and grew up with good memories of Lancashire stews and roasts. It will be difficult to reverse eating habits and traditions that are so deeply embedded in my psyche.

Much like smoking or alcohol, it can take a lot of willpower to satisfy the craving for meat, and some even compare it to an addiction.

Interestingly enough, it could be more difficult to give up meat than many vices. A new study found that a third of the British (28%) would describe themselves as “meat-a-holic”. It is 37% for Londoners.

A recent OnePoll study of 2,000 adults found meat to be more difficult to give up than cigarettes or alcohol. One in six British adults (17.5%) – over nine million British – say that meat has to be harder than cigarettes (15.2%) or drinks (15.1%).

In fact, a third (33%) say they can’t get through the day without meat, while one in ten (11%) admit to eating some meat at every meal.

This temptation is present despite growing awareness of the many benefits of vegetarianism and veganism, with over a third (36%) of Britons feeling guilty after eating a burger or a bacon ball.

Many people would be interested in cutting animal products off their plates, but the struggle can simply be too intense for many. Almost one in three (27%) will struggle to resist temptation when faced with their favorite fast food, restaurant option, or family enjoying meaty meals.

According to this survey, 43% of respondents said they wanted to reduce their meat consumption, but a similar number (40%) admitted that it would be difficult to give up their carnivorous methods in favor of a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.

Of course, with other habits like smoking, you can invest in products like plasters or rubber to stay on the right track. And maybe a similar product could prove to be effective if you give meat products that certain something.

The herbal food brand Strong Roots, which commissioned the OnePoll study, has developed the world’s first “meat patch” inspired by nicotine patches.

The piece of meat was infused with a bacon scent by Oxford University-based sensor specialist Professor Charles Spence and can be scratched and smelled to nip the craving for carnivores in the bud.

Professor Spence, who wrote the book Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating, said:

Studies have shown that fragrance can reduce the craving for food. Our sense of smell is strongly linked to our ability to taste, so experiencing food-related traits like smelling the smell of bacon can lead us to imagine the process of eating this food. Imagine eating enough bacon and maybe being full.

Professor Spence continued:

We really smell most of what we think we taste. In fact, scientists often suggest that up to 75-

95% of what we think we taste (taste) is actually released through smell (retronasal smell)

fleshy, herbal, fruity, creamy, everything we love about food is really delivered through our sense of smell.

The growing awareness of the central role that smell plays in our food and beverage experience

Everyone, from the world’s leading chefs to food manufacturers, is encouraged to change their mindsets

about / deliver eating experiences.

The idea that we can quench at least some of our cravings with smells dates back to the 1930s. At that time, the Italian futurists had the idea of ​​creating a dish and rubbing it in the nose of the guests before returning to the kitchen uneaten.

The suggestion here was that a certain part of our desire / appetite could simply be met by

delivers the aroma of our favorite dishes. The same term is sometimes recommended by

Dieters in recent years. A baker claims that they throw off 7 stones simply by smelling (but crucial)

don’t eat) the cakes they baked.

Samuel Dennigan, CEO and founder of Strong Roots, said:

It’s veganuary and we know that more people than ever are trying to adopt a plant-based lifestyle this year.

However, the investigation shows how many of them are struggling with their solution. We therefore wanted to help them and developed the world’s first “meat stain”. We hope that it somehow helps support all of the Meata-Holics out there.

At the time of writing, this patch is just a prototype to stimulate a nationwide conversation about how widespread meat addiction actually is and what challenges can result from trying to reduce meat.

A representative from Strong Roots advised UNILAD readers who may have difficulty adding more plant-based meals to their diet, and said:

We tried to develop the patch as a solution because it is so difficult and there is not much help for those trying to contain it.

Aside from that, Strong Roots was about creating a product that is actually tasty but does not contain any remedy. So if you have a viable alternative to meat, people don’t feel so bad if you give it up.

If you are interested in the science behind the “meat patch”, Strong Roots will distribute it from January 25th to locations in London, Liverpool, Leeds and St. Albans. For a full list of dates and locations, visit @StrongRootsUK on Instagram

More information on where to get a patch can be found here

