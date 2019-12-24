advertisement

A total of 20 horses were found dead in Floyd County, Kentucky, from gunshot wounds.

The dead horses included leafs and pregnant horses, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin Shepherd.

The investigation is being conducted by Dumas Rescue. Group president Tonya Conn told CNN that the remoteness of the area has made the search difficult.

Investigators have found widespread bodies. Conn said she believes that when the shooting started, the horses dispersed, then the shooter found them and killed them.

Conn says there were about 35 horses in the herd. Operatives managed to restore seven horses, while the search for the other six still continues.

The event began on December 16 when 911 operators received a call from a person claiming their horses had been rescued. Most were later found shot to death.

Dumas Rescue is offering a $ 20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

