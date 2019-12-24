advertisement

The vacation classic Home Alone from 1990 with Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus has found a well-deserved place for itself on various best-of-lists, such as the 55 best Christmas films of all time by Rotten Tomatoes, as well as in the hearts of film fans around the world who break open the DVD cover every vacation. The story of the clumsy Law Bandits, about the fact that the family of Kevin McCallister is so incompetent that they accidentally leave him at home before they leave for their European Christmas holiday, and Kevin’s brave attempt to defend his home against the invaders, is a of those childhood favorites that never gets old.

So leave it to Grinch, such as the extremely talented YouTube channel Ctrl Shift Face, to find a way to ruin my childhood forever.

Before I explain what the channel did, I leave this here as an introduction:

advertisement

Introducing Home Stallone, people. That’s right – the channel flipped the face of Sylvester Stallone deep into that of Macaulay Culkin, because you know you just always wanted to see what it would look like if the McCallisters left the Italian Stallion alone at home, right?

Let’s also say that this trailer also requires some freedoms with the plot of Home Alone and, in the words of one commentator, goes quickly from 0-100.

Apologies in advance if this beloved tradition of a Home Alone rewatch is ruining these holidays. The handiwork of Ctrl Shift Face here, however, is quite sharp again and may seem familiar to the readers of our blog, as we have emphasized in the past. You can remember, for example, that we also put the super-creepy deep fake of Tom Cruise’s face on Bill Hader’s channel during a late-night talk show segment – Hader is already a masterful imitation and adding Tom Cruise’s face to his imitation took the whole a number of impressive notches higher (you can view these results here).

advertisement