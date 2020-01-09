advertisement

Starting a home business can be a great way to generate some residual income, while you can also crush boredom. Some people even turn home businesses into their main sources of income, so anyone ambitious enough to enter into such a business should be praised for their work ethic. That is, unless the home business in question is completely illegal.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and other local authorities were recently forced to deal with a particularly bizarre situation in which a city dweller seems to be operating his own illegal gas station. Yes, you read that right.

According to a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue message on Facebook, the authorities found a couple of huge gas tanks and a long hose that apparently was used to deliver fuel to vehicles parked in the nearby street.

“This is not only illegal in the city, it is a danger to neighbors and first responders who can respond to an emergency, such as a fire,” the post explains. “Quotes are possible and certainly possible costs for reducing any environmental impact it has caused.”

But who would take the trouble to construct something like that? Apparently it is part of a larger fraud program where gas is purchased in large quantities with stolen credit card information or other obscure means. The gas is then stored and used privately or, presumably, offered to friends and family.

The post does not state what costs the homeowner may incur, or how the city intends to clean up the janky tank stop.

Image source: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

