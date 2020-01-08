advertisement

A former TD and Senator from Fine Gael said he would prefer to view an academic conference as a reminder of the roles of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Dr. Maurice Manning, a former chairman of the Seanad, commented on a state commemoration of the RIC and the postponement of the DMP due to public and political setbacks.

advertisement

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan had to postpone the ceremony after a number of Fine Gael ministers, TDs and councilors openly criticized the plans.

Before the announcement, two Fine Gael TDs, Noel Rock and Fergus O’Dowd said they would not attend the event that was scheduled to take place next week.

Dr. Manning, a member of the government-appointed group of experts commemorating 100 years, said the group recommended a simple ceremony in Dublin Castle, but “someone has lost control of themselves and called it a state event.”

He suggested that An Garda Síochána’s 100th anniversary could be a more appropriate occasion to “remember her predecessors”.

Dr. Manning rejected the suggestion that the government’s decision to postpone commemoration was an indication that “tolerance has broken out of the window”.

Dr. Manning, who is now the Chancellor of the National University of Ireland, said at the Newstalk Breakfast that Flanagan “behaved with great integrity”.

Dr. Manning admitted, however, that the execution of the event was wrong. While an event commemorating the RIC should be considered, he personally considered an academic conference to be more appropriate.

Mr. Flanagan said on Tuesday: “Given the disappointing response from some attendees to the scheduled event on January 17, I do not believe that the scheduled event can now take place in an atmosphere consistent with the objectives and principles of the general commemoration program. Therefore I announce the deferral ”.

He said aspects of the event were “grossly misrepresented” and he still intends to continue the ceremony later in the year because he believes this is the “right thing”.

advertisement