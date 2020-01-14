advertisement

With Brad Pitt being among the nominations for the best supporting actors for this year’s Oscars, it seems good that the actor is bringing the gong home.

Brad Pitt got the green light for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

But for a while, it looked like he could also get a nomination for best lead actor for the science fiction epic “Ad Astra”.

Unfortunately, this should not have been the case, ‘Ad Astra’ having received only one recognition – for the sound mixing – when the nominations for the Oscars 2020 were announced yesterday.

Yet someone made a discovery about the film that made us watch it in a whole new light.

Tweeter Andrew Hunt noted: “Nobody realized that BRAD PITT just played a ROCKET SCIENTIST, who had a CAR ?! THESE ARE THREE THINGS THAT DON’T PRINT SHANIA TWAIN MUCH !!!”

Mind. Breath.

Even better, Shania Twain re-shared the tweet with a laughing face. Because it’s genius.

😂😂😂 https://t.co/0Lt45545bF

– Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) January 13, 2020

