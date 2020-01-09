advertisement

media_play

Americans saved among 39 tourists on Iceland Glacier after storm surfaced during snowmobile tour

American tourists were among a group of 39 people who were rescued on the Langjokull Glacier in Iceland after a snow storm during their snowmobile tour on January 7th. The Reykjavik grapevine reported that around 200 rescue workers were on site at the time of the emergency call. The tourists were said to include people of all ages, including children, and some of them were treated for frostbite. “The police are now investigating the matter,” she added, noting that there were weather warnings that day. Nicole Smith, an American tourist, told the BBC that the group had been stranded for over five hours. She said the group hid behind their snowmobiles to protect themselves from the blizzard. “We actually thought we were going to die out there,” she added. A video by Edvard Williamsson, a member of the Reykjavík Air Ground Rescue team, shows numerous rescue vehicles parked on the glacier with the hazard lights on. Williamsson, who also provided pictures of the rescue, said he was called to the glacier at around 8pm local time and arrived at midnight “in very bad weather” other than frostbite was reported. Photo credit: Edvard Williamsson via Storyful

advertisement