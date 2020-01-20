advertisement

We have no idea what’s going on at Amazon, but we’re certainly not complaining. AirPods Pro and regular AirPods have been on sale for a while this month at the always low prices of Black Friday. Then, last week, the AirPods Pro deal disappeared and AirPods received a much less attractive discount. Well, now Amazon has decided to lower the lowest prices ever, possibly for a final run before these deals finally disappear forever. That means you can now get $ 159 AirPods 2 for just $ 129, or the $ 199 AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $ 169!

AirPods 2

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically switched on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

