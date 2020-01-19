advertisement

When Dale Tiessen received a pre-assessment letter from BC Assessment in December warning him of an impending increase in property value, he was surprised.

“I was a bit shocked because we received a letter before the assessment that said, ‘Oh, by the way, we send you a letter before the assessment because we don’t want you to be shocked when you get your assessment . ‘ .. well that actually shocked me, “said Tiessen with a laugh.

While Whistler’s real estate values ​​for single-family houses have increased by an average of five percent last year, Tiessen’s rating for his Spruce Grove house increased by 19 percent.

Although he previously owned land on the Lower Mainland and elsewhere in Canada, he received such a preliminary assessment letter for the first time.

Tiessen spoke to some of his neighbors and learned that some of them are experiencing similar increases.

A house like his – a family home with a suite from the Whistler Housing Authority (WHA) – also received a pre-assessment letter, but a full WHA house across the street didn’t.

When assessing property values, BC Assessment examines a variety of sales that have occurred in or around your neighborhood, said Brian Smith, deputy lower mainland appraiser.

“(Property owners should) look at some properties that have characteristics similar to the property or property of the owner to give you an indication of whether the judgment we made based on the sales we offer is reasonable Smith added that comparable properties depend on the location, size and age of the building, the size of the property, and the view of the property. “If there are situations like this where there is no point in comparable sales, we encourage people to call us and we can provide some information that may be helpful in this matter.”

In Tiessen’s case, a comparison with his property is not so comparable.

“The comparative value I found in the Whistler Cay neighborhood was $ 2,261 million, or $ 8,000 less (and) on a lot that was almost twice my lot, in a house with more than 1,000 square feet my house, “he said.

“Such a bigger lot, a bigger house, in a cul de sac overlooking the Whistler Golf Course. And I figured I have a WHA suite in my house, I live on a street that I actually walk on both sides of My property comes across streets so I don’t get much privacy.

“They don’t compare, but that was the closest thing I found.”

With rising or falling property taxes in the Whistler community in relation to the relative change in the value of your property, residents like Tiessen could experience a sharp increase in their tax burden this year – and the increase in value has also pushed him beyond the threshold for homeowner approval, he said.

He has already appealed to BC Assessment.

Real estate owners must submit their complaints by January 31, and disputes will be examined by an independent, three-person real estate appraisal panel, Smith said.

“They take a look at the evidence presented in front of them, and BC Assessment would use the sales they think were sold in the area that was similar to the property in question and that the homeowner or property owner would submit Kind of information that said, “Here are three or four sales that I believe will better support the value of my property,” said Smith.

“And then this independent, three-person jury makes a decision based on the evidence presented before them and makes their decision at the end of that 30-minute appointment.”

According to the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW), all owners pay taxes on the amount of the original assessment notice.

“In the event of a successful complaint and a revised (lower) assessment amount, the RMOW would reimburse the complainant for the difference (between what they paid and the amount due to the lower, revalued value) plus interest receive.” said a municipal spokesman.

When Tiessen spoke about it, he hoped that other homeowners would be informed, not only trust the data provided by nature, exercise a certain amount of care, and ask questions if they came up.

“I am happy to be able to pay the taxes. The RMOW uses all these funds for really good things. I was just scratching my head when I got this news,” he said.

“I am actually quite optimistic that the system will work as it is intended and that logical people who act sensibly come to a conclusion … I am sure that my property value has increased, I just don’t believe it has risen to the level that my assessment value has. “

For more information, go to bcassessment.ca.

